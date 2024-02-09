Manchester United target Thalys is available for no less than €35-40m

Manchester United target, Thalys, can be bought for no less than €35-40m.

This is according to Italian outlet, Calciomercato, who claim that the player will not leave for anything less than the €35m previously stated due to his talent and being so in-demand amongst Europe’s elite clubs.

The Italian outlet reports “the new Endrick has bewitched Europe” and that his current club, Palmeiras, are “aware of the great potential of their jewel and of the possibility that an auction will be triggered” for his services.

However, a deal could be done at a lower price, were a team to include “an interesting percentage on future resale”.

The Italian outlet claims, “equipped with great basic technique, the 2005 born player is reminiscent of Rivaldo in his movements and elegance. Able to play as an attacking midfielder or second striker, the player can also perform very well in the role of central striker, having a good physical presence”.

It is also reported that in addition to Barcelona and Manchester United, Juventus will need “to deal with Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG”.

The Peoples Person has already relayed United are already monitoring the player alongside Barcelona and Juventus.

The Brazilian striker has scored three goals in five appearances for Palmeiras in the Copinha.

The youngster currently has a contract until October 2026, so certainly will not come cheap for any of Europe’s giants who may want to whisk the starlet away from Brazil.

United certainly need help in the goal scoring department, as Rasmus Hojlund is currently the club’s only recognised fit striker.

Despite a return to form for the Dane, United have only scored 31 goals in 23 games in the league.

With Anthony Martial reportedly leaving in the summer, it seems unthinkable that INEOS would not look to bring in a new striker and perhaps Thalys is the young project they are looking for.