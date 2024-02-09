Home » More troubles for Hannibal Mejbri who “must convince” Sevilla boss to give him a chance

by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri must reportedly convince Sevilla boss Quique Sánchez Flores to give him his chance in the first team.

Hannibal moved to Sevilla in January after he turned down a potential transfer to Everton.

However, the United man got off to a rough start with the Spanish giants.

It was reported that Sevilla axed him from the team, with the manager claiming that the player needed to first understand what was required of him at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Sevilla then performed a dramatic U-turn just hours later when it was announced that Hannibal would be part of the squad set to take on Osasuna on the subsequent Sunday evening.

Hannibal did not get a taste of the action vs. Osasuna.

Fabrizio Romano later clarified that the Carrington academy graduate was at risk of being banished due to disagreements and some misunderstandings with his new teammates.

So far, the Tunisian has only managed 28 minutes against Girona and 8 minutes against Rayo Vallecano respectively.

He may have a fresh problem on his hands if AS are to be believed. The publication states that Hannibal “must convince” Flores to give him a more prominent role in the first team.

It’s believed that the Sevilla coach is trying to slightly humble Hannibal and bring him down a peg or two.

There is a feeling that when he joined the Andalusian outfit from United, the combative midfielder assumed he would immediately be thrust into the starting XI and play every time.

AS adds that Hannibal is “already aiming” for the first team but has “hardly counted” for  Flores to date. Indeed, it’s understood that the 58-year-old coach gave Hannibal “several warnings” and told him he has to “learn what Sevilla is” before he can get a run of games to make his mark.

The player may get his opportunity this weekend when Sevilla host Atletico Madrid.

Several midfield stars like Djibril Sow and Agoumé are injured and after the permanent exits of Fernando Reges and Ivan Rakitic, Flores may be forced into picking Hannibal.

