Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he needed a break after Man United heartbreak



Manchester United may have squandered the chance to end their trophy drought under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but he had given the fans quite a few special nights.

Nobody will forget that night in Paris or that special ending to the Manchester derby provided by Scott Mctominay.

Hope was building among the fanbase with many dreaming of a return back to the top of English football under one of their most famous stars. But those dreams came crashing down in the 2021/22 season.

The Norwegian’s journey back at the club started in splendid fashion during his interim spell which included that famous win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Ole’s journey

He helped the team qualify for Europe two seasons in a row as the Red Devils finished third and second in the league and there were patches of brilliance in big games with the team even going on an unbeaten away run for the entirety of the 20/21 season.

Just when hope was at its crescendo, the wheels came off the cart after that heartbreaking loss in the Europa League final and the final season was one to forget.

During his visit to India, the Treble winner spoke of how challenging the job was during his reign and how he needed a break before choosing his next adventure.

He still insists he wants to return to the hot seat somewhere but it is understandable that finding the right club after such a massive step is not easy.

“I’ve got at least one club job in me. It has to be an interesting one, somewhere, an adventure, somewhere, I can be myself. No disrespect, but after you’ve managed Manchester United for three years, it’s like, where do you go?

“Yeah, of course, I want to feel that pressure again. You know, when you see the games, you miss it,” the 50-year-old was quoted as saying by HT.

Fond memories

Despite a disappointing ending, the fan favourite has no regrets and it was clear that he looks back very fondly on his time back at the club.

“It’s the best job in the world (managing Manchester United). You always want to manage against the best football people in the world. The Premier League is the best league in the world, the most difficult.

“I have been there for three years. Yes, it is a hard job. It’s an extraordinary job, but you’re the face of the biggest and best club in the world.

“You have to be ready all the time to be scrutinised. So, I enjoyed it and I needed a break after I stepped away.”

There have been multiple links with clubs as well as national teams but so far, Solskjaer has chosen to steer clear of a return.