Sam Mather nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month award after stunning four goal display

Manchester United’s super talent, Sam Mather, has been nominated for the Premier League 2’s Player of the Month award for January.

This comes off the back of a truly stunning match against Norwich where the youngster lit up Old Trafford with four great goals.

🔴 M 4️⃣ T H E R 🔴 After scoring four goals against Norwich at Old Trafford, Sam Mather has been nominated for the #PL2 Player of the Month award! 💪#MUFC || #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/eYkIQcEPeR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2024

The 19 year old winger was in fantastic form and the pick of the goals was a Ronaldo-esque free kick into the top left hand corner, giving the keeper no chance.

The player was vital to United’s run to the FA Youth Cup final in 2022, scoring against Scunthorpe and Everton.

Current first teamers Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho were also key members of the 2022 Youth Cup success.

Salford-born Mather made his U21s United debut in August 2021 and is regularly a part of the UEFA Youth League team.

The winger has scored five goals in six Premier League 2 appearances this season.

The exciting talent has also represented England at under 16, 18 and 19 level, scoring one goal for his national side. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

He is part of an innovative loan scheme which sees him be able to simultaneously play and train with United’s under-21 group but also represent Rochdale, which allows youngsters to benefit “from the experience and challenges of non-league football intermittently throughout the remainder of the season”.

The club website also claims that the loan spells will provide “the opportunity to still train and play games for the Academy means that the players will benefit from a bespoke and flexible programme, with coaches able to make decisions on their schedule week-by-week”.

Rochdale currently play in the National League, so Mather will surely learn a lot from an incredibly different footballing environment from United’s academy.

The player will certainly be aiming to impress and take strides towards the United first team, just like his former teammates, Garnacho and Mainoo, who must surely be an inspiration to all young players at the club.