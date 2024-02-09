Two Manchester United-related items on the top 10 most expensive pieces of football memorabilia list

The Top 10 most expensive pieces of football memorabilia have been named and Manchester United have two entries on the list.

GIVEMESPORT have compiled the list of historical gems that certainly cost a pretty penny.

In tenth position is something of massive importance to Manchester United’s history.

George Best’s European Cup winners medal fetched £156k at auction in 2010. The 1968 European Cup final was the first in United’s history and also a first for English clubs.

“His unforgettable moment came in the 1968 European Cup final, where he (Best) clinched victory for Manchester United with a stoppage-time goal, etching his name in European football history. This historical performance remains a cherished gem in the sport’s archives,” the outlet reports.

The 4-1 win over Benfica also marked 10 years since the Munich Air Disaster and eventually allowed legendary manager, Sir Matt Busby, to taste victory in Europe, something which he craved.

Another United entry appears on number seven on the list.

United’s tenacious midfielder Nobby Stiles’ World Cup medal from 1966 was bought for £200k at auction in 2010.

Stiles was vital for England as he played every minute of the competition, including all of the extra time in the Three Lions 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley.

“Interestingly, the buyer of this piece of silverware was his former club, Manchester United. The club purchased the midfielders’ World Cup and European Cup medals for a combined £250,000 and have both been displayed in the club’s museum at Old Trafford,” Givemesport notes.

The top three most expensive pieces of footballing artefacts are Sheffield Rules (Football’s oldest rule book), that was purchased for £881,250.

In second place is Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup shirts, when the legend finally got his hands on the mythical trophy.

The shirts sold for a whopping £6.1m in December 2023, with some of the proceeds going to charity.

At the very top of the ranking is an item that encapsulates one of the most iconic and controversial moments in football.

Diego Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ shirt incredibly fetched £7,142,500 at auction. This was shirt the player was wearing when the Argentine scored in the 1986 World Cup with his hand in the quarter finals against England, which would prove to be the winner in the tie. The South Americans would go on to win the final and the trophy.

Top 10 Items

1) Diego Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ shirt- £7.1m

2) Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup shirts- £6.1m

3) Sheffield Rules (Football’s oldest rule book)-£881k

4) FA Cup Trophy-£760k

5) Lionel Messi’s first Barcelona contract- £300k

6)Jules Rimet replica-£254.5k

7)Nobby Stiles’ World Cup winner’s medal-£200k

8) Alan Ball’s World Cup winner’s medal-£200k

9)Pele’s 1970 World Cup Final Shirt-£157k

10)George Best’s European Cup winner’s medal-£156k