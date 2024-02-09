“We have some very high potentials”: Erik ten Hag discusses “exciting” trio of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has indicated that the trio of Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo has the potential to go all the way to the top.

As United raced to a 3-0 win against West Ham last weekend, the three were very impressive.

They celebrated together by sitting on the advertising boards following Garnacho’s opening strike vs. the Hammers.

The picture has since gone viral with many supporters tipping the image to one day become iconic.

Ten Hag sat down with Sky Sports and spoke about the three promising stars. He explained that the emergence of youngsters “gives confidence” to the team and the club as a whole.

The Dutchman said, “We have some exciting players We also have had such [standout] moments during the season – for instance, the brilliant goal from Garnacho against Everton.”

“We have some very high potentials in this squad. And now we have to perform to high levels. We do it now in some games but on Sunday, for instance, we get an opposition who have a very high level. So that’s a challenge to perform there and to get end product from those players on Sunday. So they are the next steps, which have to come.”

Ten Hag added about his young players, “They bring energy. I think it’s always a combination of experience and high potentials. And when they respect each other, and they want to strengthen each other, then you have a team and that is always the objective because every player knows when there is a team you can achieve higher performances and higher levels and so achieve more.”

The Red Devils have a huge away to look forward to on Sunday against high-flying Aston Villa who are in fourth place in the Premier League standings.

The match could be crucial in ultimately deciding who will be playing Champions League football next season.

Ten Hag urged his players to rise to the occasion and show what they’re made of.

“Football is about co-operation. Finding the spaces by movements, by moving the ball and bringing players into positions where they can attack opponents or get into one-on-one situations. And then those players have the abilities to score goals.”

He opened up about the devastating Lisandro Martinez blow. Ten Hag revealed that the consistent spate of injuries that has hindered the team this term has been “frustrating.”

The 54-year-old coach pointed out that as a result of key players always missing, United have found it extremely hard to attain consistency and establish routines in play.

He further stated about the upcoming clash vs. Unai Emery’s men, “We know we can beat them. But Sunday is a new game. It’s a test. We have to take the chance.”

The game at Villa Park kicks off at 16:30 BST.

