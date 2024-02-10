Amad Diallo dreams of scoring winner in front of a full house at Old Trafford

Amad Diallo dreams of scoring the winning goal in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

Speaking on Manchester United’s official club website, the Ivorian claimed, “I’d be delighted to play there again. I can’t wait to play and help the team”.

The 21 year old has in fact scored one goal for United before at Old Trafford in the Europa League just under three years ago.

However, he was unable to share the moment with the faithful who light up the atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams.

“When I scored against AC Milan, there were no fans there as it was during Covid,” he explained.

“The fans are back now, so I hope to score and I hope it’s a winner that I can celebrate with the supporters, because I like celebrating with them”.

Amad has been away from the Red Devils’ set up for quite a while.

The former Atalanta player went on loan to Rangers in the winter window of 2022 but found his chances limited as he only played 13 games, but he did manage to get on the score sheet three times.

However, he really burst into life as he spent the 2022-2023 season on loan at Sunderland in the Championship.

The winger quickly became a fan favourite, scoring 14 goals in 42 games and was named the the PFA Championship fans player of the season for his efforts.

However, a long term injury picked up in pre-season put paid to any efforts to integrate in the Red Devils’ first team and Amad had to wait until the end of December to make an impressive cameo from the bench against Nottingham Forest in the league.

Speaking on the moment, Diallo stated, “I was pleased to be back because I was out for so long, it was almost five months. Coming back and playing in that game was really important for me. It was exciting and I hope to keep it up.

“The coach gave me some instructions. He told me to attack and get into one-on-ones, without forgetting my defensive duties, so I did what he asked and I’m pleased to have returned in that game. I hope the next one will be a win”.

Amad also had time to praise the influence of his teammate, Lisandro Martinez, who was also out injured at the same time and who has now sadly returned to the treatment table.

The winger asserted, “Lisandro is a fantastic person. He’s more than a player to me. He’s a leader. When I got injured, he was injured too, so he really helped me. He spoke to me a lot and told me not to worry about the injury, and the main thing was to stay positive and work hard to get back into the team, so I did what he and everyone else said”.

Despite the fine form of Alejandro Garnacho of late, the Ivory Coast international will hope he is given significantly more time than he has been recently to make his mark on this United side before the end of the season.