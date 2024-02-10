Aston Villa boss Unai Emery issues warning about “very dangerous” Luke Shaw ahead of Sunday clash



Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has warned his players about one Manchester United star in particular as the two sides prepare to meet on Sunday in a high-stakes clash- Luke Shaw.

United are set to travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with a top four place possibly on the line.

At the moment, the Red Devils are in sixth position, eight points adrift of Villa in fourth.

Should Emery’s men manage to beat United, they’ll go two points clear of Tottenham Hotspur who came from behind to beat Brighton on Saturday.

In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, United came back from two goals down to complete a sensational 3-2 turnaround.

Ahead of the match, Emery spoke to the media and gave some insight into his preparations.

The Spaniard warned that United have quality in all positions and have the capability to hurt their opponents at any time.

In particular, he singled out Diogo Dalot, Casemiro and Shaw who he described as “very dangerous.”

Emery said, “My concern and analysis of them is trying to understand their game plan and to understand their qualities, collectively and individually.”

“We have to try to stop them, starting with the goalkeeper because his build-up is fantastic.”

“Their centre-backs like to play, building up and controlling ball possession, trying to get good combinations on the pitch.”

“Luke Shaw is very dangerous and Diogo Dalot is in a good moment. Casemiro is a very important player for them; they have very good wingers and strikers and that is my concern.”

He added, “The most important thing for me, individually and collectively, as a coach is to prepare trying to stop them.”

United will be heading into the game with a lot of confidence gained from their previous 3-0 triumph against David Moyes’ West Ham.

Meanwhile, Villa found themselves at the end of a 3-1 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Chelsea last Wednesday.

They’ve won just twice in the Premier League since Christmas.

