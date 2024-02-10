Donny van de Beek puts up much more spirited performance in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw vs. VfL Bochum



Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek was much better and put up a much more encouraging performance as Eintracht Frankfurt were held to a 1-1 draw by VfL Bochum.

Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush shed first blood just under the quarter-hour mark to set his side on their way at Deutsche Bank Park.

However, Bochum got back into it just three minutes later courtesy of Moritz Broschinski.

The game didn’t yield much else and it ended in a stalemate.

Van de Beek initially started on the bench with head coach Dino Toppmoller preferring an attacking four of Marmoush with Ansgar Knauff and Hugo Larsson on either wing. Farès Chaïbi was selected to play behind the striker.

However, Larrson picked up an injury in the first half, prompting Toppmoller to thrust Van de Beek into the action.

The United loanee has so far had a slow start to life at Frankfurt, with his first three appearances very uninspiring.

He was completely overlooked during the side’s previous clash that saw Frankfurt suffer a 2-0 loss at the hands of Koln.

This time, Van de Beek was more impactful despite still not registering a goal or an assist.

The Dutchman had 35 touches of the ball during the time was on the pitch. He successfully delivered 15 of the 18 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy of 83%.

Van de Beek tried to deliver one cross and found his intended target.

He didn’t register a single shot either on-target or off-target. He blocked one shot from the opposition.

The 26-year-old embarked on two dribbles but didn’t complete any. He delved into six ground duels and won three of them.

The player was required to contest two challenges in the air. He came out on top on both occasions.

Van de Beek made two interceptions and three tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

He will undoubtedly be hoping that he can now kick on and start firing for Frankfurt as he seeks to get his career back on track.

