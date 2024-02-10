Eintracht Frankfurt reveals he apologised to Donny van de Beek over Europa Conference League snub



Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller has revealed that he apologised to Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek over the decision to exclude him from the side’s revised Europa League squad.

Van de Beek joined Frankfurt last month to escape his troubles at United and get significant first-team minutes elsewhere.

However, his attempts to revive his career in Germany and get himself back on track haven’t exactly gone according to plan.

He had a silent debut vs. RB Leipzig but was hooked off at half-time after a shocking performance against Mainz on 26 January.

Van de Beek started on the bench a week later and was not given a taste of action despite not being injured as Frankfurt suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Koln.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Frankfurt believe the 26-year-old showed “good signs” in his first three appearances and there is still a chance he could come good at Deutsche Bank Park.

It was relayed that should Frankfurt elect to keep the United loanee on a permanent basis, some issues need to be overcome first including the high wages he earns at Old Trafford and his match rhythm which is currently lacking due to the sheer amount of games he missed in England either due to injury or just not being selected by the manager.

Toppmoller opened up on Van de Beek’s absence from his Europa Conference League squad and admitted that it was hard leaving out the former Ajax midfielder.

The Frankfurt head coach tried to justify his decision and said, “He’s [Van de Beek] only played a total of four games in the last two years, so it won’t happen overnight.”

“But I have 100 per cent confidence in his quality.”

“He’ll definitely help us in the second half of the season.”

Toppmoller added, “I told Donny that I was sorry but also what I expected from him now.”

As Frankfurt hosted VfL Bochum on Saturday, Van de Beek was once again named on the bench and didn’t start.

