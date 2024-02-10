Eintracht Frankfurt’s potential permanent move for Donny van de Beek littered with complications



INEOS’ arrival at Manchester United is providing a shot in the arm off the pitch for the club as appointments have begun.

However, such is United’s financial situation that even that investment is unlikely to have a huge impact in the summer which is why United need to sell well.

Donny van de Beek has long been established as an expendable asset at Old Trafford and was sent on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in January.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Frankfurt “hope to do good business” with Donny.

The Bundesliga club believe the Dutchman showed “good signs” in his first three appearances for the club but nothing is ever simple with United sales.

As always, wages are the first and the biggest stumbling block for any prospective deal.

Romano reveals that Donny’s wages at United are double what the top earners like Mario Gotze get at Frankfurt.

Therefore, the player will have to take a huge pay cut to make any deal possible which is unlikely, since he won’t be an undisputed starter in Germany either.

His importance to the team, or lack of it, was recently stamped as he was not registered in the 24-man squad for the Conference League.

Romano reports that his lack of appearances at Old Trafford is causing him to struggle to get up to speed with match rhythm at Frankfurt.

Therefore, while United would be relieved that they at least have a potential suitor for an expendable asset now, it looks like they will have to take a financial hit to make any deal possible.

Hardly a surprise for anyone who has seen United go about their business in the post-Sir Alex era and one trait INEOS would be looking to change.

