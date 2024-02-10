Ex-Man United goalkeepers Jack Butland and Dean Henderson set to battle it out for England spot ahead of Euro 2024



England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed that former Manchester United star and current Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland is under consideration for a shock call-up to the national team.

Butland being named in Southgate’s squad would see him come up against Carrington academy graduate Dean Henderson, who is also aiming to be included in the final list ahead of Euro 2024.

United signed Butland on loan in January 2023 from Crystal Palace.

He spent just six months at Old Trafford before moving to Scottish giants Rangers on a permanent transfer.

The shot-stopper did not make an appearance for United during his brief spell at Old Trafford. He was included in the matchday squad on 20 occasions across all competitions.

Henderson left United last summer for Crystal Palace. He had been in the club’s ranks since the age of 14 and was handed his senior debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Luton in September 2020 with an appearance in the League Cup.

Southgate admitted that he could turn to Butland to solve his goalkeeping dilemma, with Henderson also within a chance of receiving a call-up.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford remains England’s number one but there are doubts over who’ll deputise him.

Aaron Ramsdale has not been playing for Arsenal after losing his place in the team to David Raya. Newcastle’s Nick Pope is currently injured after damaging his shoulder in the game against United in December.

Sam Johnstone is out of favour at Palace and is being kept out of the starting XI by Henderson, who is trying to impress Southgate.

The Three Lions boss said, “It is an issue for us and the situation is up in the air. We have to make sure we’re watching everybody. Jack is included in that because he’s playing at a big club and is an experienced goalkeeper.”

“It’s not an ideal situation with Aaron not playing, Sam at the moment not playing and Nick injured. We’ll have to see how that plays out.”

England are set to face Brazil and Belgium in March in friendlies, during the March international break.

The team will then clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 3 before taking on Iceland on June 7. England starts its Euro 24 campaign soon after with a game vs. Serbia on June 16.

