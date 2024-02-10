Former Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful Erik ten Hag can take the club back to the top



Manchester United were expected to take the next step in terms of their evolution under manager Erik ten Hag this season.

After a third place finish in the league, thereby sealing qualification to the Champions League, and winnin the Carabao Cup, hopes were sky-high ahead of the Dutchman’s sophomore season.

But the current campaign has been a disaster, with the club crashing out of Europe and failing to defend their league cup crown.

A top four finish remains far away and the FA Cup represents the club’s only chance at silverware and offers a shortcut back to continental football.

EtH’s difficult season

The first team has been extremely inconsistent, always taking one step forward followed by two steps back. If results don’t pick up in the second half of the campaign, the former Ajax coach might not be at the helm for much longer.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows too well how a glorious start can be undone in half a season. His reign began impeccably, with a memorable night in Paris and lots of highs in the Premier League.

But a botched Europa League final meant the Norwegian’s dreams of taking the club back to the top of English football ended on a whimper.

The 50-year-old, who is currently in India, mentioned how the current team need to try and become more consistent as there is a chance to catch the leading sides.

The title-winning points have gone down in the last two seasons as compared to what Manchester City and Liverpool were accumulating during the Treble winner’s reign.

“We need more consistency. You can see even the better teams are not as consistent as they were,” HT quoted the fan favourite as saying.

“If you go two years back, Liverpool 99-100 points, that is consistency. If we want to get to the top again we need at least 90 points, and you need more consistency.”

OGS wishes EtH the best

United have usually ended up dropping points after a good result with captain Bruno Fernandes speaking of how the team have had quite a few false dawns this term.

But the United legend was quick to praise the current incumbent and said he understands what the former Ajax coach is going through while wishing him all the success.

“I know exactly what he’s going through in the good times and the more difficult times. We want to get to the top again and I hope it’s with Erik,” the former boss told Reuters.

So many established managerial names like Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho failed in this demanding role after Sir Alex Ferguson’s glorious reign.

Hopefully, his words ring true and the Red Devils can still make this a season to remember. Otherwise, the Dutch boss might face the same fate as his predecessor.