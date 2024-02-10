Frenkie de Jong yet to respond to Barcelona’s contract offer as he opens the door to summer exit



Barcelona midfielder and long-term Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong is yet to respond to an offer of a new contract from his current club.

A recent bombshell report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that De Jong has opened the door to a possible exit from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

It’s understood that the Netherlands international is frustrated with the constant delays in his wage payment.

At the moment, De Jong is the Blaugrana’s highest-earning player.

It’s believed that while the player has not exactly given the green light for a switch away from Camp Nou, he is no longer opposed to trying a fresh adventure elsewhere.

During Erik ten Hag’s first summer window in charge at United, the 54-year-old coach unsuccessfully targetted De Jong as he aimed for a reunion with the player he enjoyed so much success with at Ajax.

The Red Devils chased De Jong all summer and even agreed a fee with Barca. However, the player’s unwillingness to join United coupled with an issue over deferred wages he was owed by the Spanish giants rendered a move almost impossible.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona offered De Jong a new deal almost three months ago but they’re still waiting on a response from the 26-year-old’s camp.

The Spanish publication also reiterates that De Jong would now not block a departure from Barca.

“According to sources from the culé entity, three months ago the club’s sports area sent him an offer to renew and extend his contract. There has still been no response from Frenkie de Jong.”

“FC Barcelona, ​​through Deco, has made him a proposal to extend his contract for at least three more years than what he has now signed. Club sources point out that, in terms of salary, there is no reduction in what the Dutch midfielder earns on average in his current contract.”

The Catalan outfit are said to have been taken aback by suggestions their star is considering leaving.

“What Barça hopes is that De Jong responds to the renewal offer directly to the club by being honest. That is, if he wants to leave, he should say so, just as the club gave him its offer three months ago. Depending on this response, Barça will react.”

If De Jong tells his employers he wants to go, they’ll likely make him available for transfer. If he confirms he wants to stay, they’ll lean on him to put pen to paper on renewed terms.

It’s important to note that his current contract expires in 2026.

Fichajes offer a different point-of-view than Mundo Deportivo. They state that Barcelona need to raise €100m to comply with FFP rules.

The easiest way to do this is by selling one or two of their high-profile players.

They’ve ruled out the sales of their promising youngsters like Gavi, Pedri, Ronald Araujo and Lamine Yamal. Marc-André ter Stegen, Ilkay Gündogan or Robert Lewandowski are also not thought to be on the chopping block.

The most likely candidates to be let go are Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and De Jong.

