Gary Neville publicly accused by ex-teammate of lying about historic Man United decision



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has been accused of lying by former club teammate Brian McClair.

In a recent Adidas promotion for United, Neville claimed that he was responsible for the club adopting its anthem, ‘This Is the One’ by the Stone Roses.

Stadium announcer Alan Keegan seemed to support Neville’s claim.

When Roy Keane left Old Trafford in 2005, Neville was appointed as captain by Sir Alex Ferguson. It was during that time that United adopted the anthem by the Stone Roses.

The Sky Sports pundit said in the promotion video, “When the manager made me captain and I knew I’d be leading the team out, I wanted a new song. I wanted us to come out to a song from Manchester.”

“I just loved ‘This Is the One.’ It felt to me like Old Trafford was the place where it all happened, and I’d heard enough about Oasis, for years.”

“Manchester has got a better band than Oasis. The Stone Roses had a massive impact on the city. The song has stood the test of the time, but United help keep it alive every single week. When I’m up there now on the TV gantry and John Squire’s guitar starts to play, that moment still gives me goosebumps.”

Neville added, “If you’re a United fan and you hear that song starting, you know it’s time for the match to start.”

However, McClair claimed otherwise via social media.

The 60-year-old refuted Neville’s revelation and insisted that he was responsible for the United anthem being the Stone Roses tune.

McClair wrote in response to Neville’s remarks, “A figment of Alan and Gary’s fertile imagination! Fergie wasn’t happy with Tina Turner, he wanted ‘Walk Away’ by Matt Monroe, when I laughed at this, he stormed off and suggested I pick a tune (not his exact words!) I chose the Roses man!”

A figment of Alan and Gary’s fertile imagination! Fergie wasn’t happy with Tina Turner, he wanted “Walk Away” by Matt Monroe, when I laughed at this, he stormed off and suggested I pick a tune(not his exact words!)

With United, McClairr won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a League Cup and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.

