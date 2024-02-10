“I don’t want to get ahead of myself”: Jean-clair Todibo refuses to be drawn into transfer talk amid Man United links



OGC Nice defender and reported Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo has refused to get drawn into making huge statements about his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

United wanted Todibo last summer but a move never materialized.

His signing was contingent on Harry Maguire joining West Ham and when that collapsed, so did a transfer for the Frenchman.

However, United have continued keeping tabs on the player and with the centre-back position an area of the pitch Erik ten Hag is very keen on strengthening, the club could relaunch their efforts to sign Todibo.

He’s not the only player on United’s radar.

The likes of Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon) Antonio Silva (Benfica) Leny Yoro (Lille) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) are some of the other options of interest to the Red Devils.

Last month, United and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur were also linked to Todibo but once again, a deal never got over the line.

He is enjoying an impressive season with Nice who are currently second in the Ligue 1 standings below Paris Saint-Germain.

Todibo spoke about the mounting interest in his services and where he could end up. He said, “It’s always like that. During winter there are requests. I’m very calm about it all. I am at Nice and we’re having a great season. I don’t have my head elsewhere; if I did it would be difficult for me personally and for the group too.”

“I’m at Nice, I feel really good. We’ll see what happens in the summer but we’re not there yet. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I don’t want to give false hope. For now, I’m here at Nice. Football moves quickly, you never know what’s going to happen.”

“I’ll wait until the summer to make my decision. If my decision is to stay, I’ll announce it, if it is to leave, I’ll announce it too and I’ll thank everyone, but we’re not there yet.”

He added, “There are important games coming up. The goal is that if it is to be my final season at OGC Nice, then I want to leave here having done something beautiful with the club. The supporters and the club deserve players who give everything on the pitch, and to achieve something substantial. Personally, if I am to leave, I want to leave something good behind.”

In the 16 games he has played in France’s top flight this term, Todibo has helped Nice keep an impressive 11 clean sheets.

