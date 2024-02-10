Jadon Sancho has a night to forget after disastrous cameo for Borussia Dortmund in win vs. Freiburg



Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho didn’t have a good game as Borussia Dortmund beat Freiburg 3-0 on Friday night.

A brace from Donyell Malen and a third goal from Niclas Fullkrug clinched the win for Dortmund and secured all three points.

Sancho who has been in relatively fine form since moving back to Germany from United started on the bench.

The 23-year-old provided an assist from the bench against Darmstadt 98 on his second debut for Dortmund, four months after he was exiled by Erik ten Hag from the Red Devils first team.

Sancho then started back-to-back games in wins over FC Koln and VfL Bochum. He won a crucial penalty against the former. The Englishman sustained a small muscle injury which rendered him unavailable for selection against Heidenheim.

He returned to competitive action when Edin Terzic brought him on to replace Marco Reus in the 88th minute vs. Freiburg.

The 23-year-old missed an astonishing three big chances during the seven minutes he was on the pitch including added time.

Sancho had a chance to score his first goal since going back to Signal Iduna Park but he missed it, to the surprise of many who were watching.

Teammate Julian Brandt found him at the back post with a sublime cross but Sancho couldn’t make the most of it. The ensuing weak shot from his left foot safely ended up in the arms of Noah Atubolu.

Two of Sancho’s other shots were off-target. He had just six touches of the ball and delivered all three passes he tried to find his teammates with.

The forward was found to be offside once.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Terzic’s side are now unbeaten in eight matches since a 3-2 home loss to RB Leipzig in December.

