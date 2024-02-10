Man United “already want to open talks” over Jonathan David move as Lille set asking price



Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly the two clubs from England showing the strongest interest in completing a summer move for Lille’s Jonathan David.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, the striker position is understood to be one of the positions Erik ten Hag is keen on reinforcing.

Despite firing into life in recent games, it’s clear that young Rasmus Hojlund still needs help in leading the line for United.

Combine this with the fact that Anthony Martial is on his way out of Old Trafford and the need for a goalscorer becomes even more urgent.

In January, the Red Devils explored the possibility of signing a striker with the likes of Karim Benzema, Joshua Zirkzee and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all linked but nothing materialized.

The club’s poor financial shape prevented Ten Hag from securing reinforcements.

David was also said to be on United’s radar in January but a deal never even got close to happening.

According to VoetbalKrant, the 20-time English champions are prepared to come in again for David in the summer.

The publication says that “it’s written in the stars” that David will “make an absolute top transfer” in a few months.

It’s understood that United and Chelsea “have officially reported” to Lille for the player and “already want to open talks” about a summer switch.

VoetbalKrant adds, “Lille wants to see at least sixty million euros on the table for David, but the interest from English top clubs could very easily push that sum up.”

A €50m sum could get ultimately convince Lille to let the talisman go and get a deal over the line.

In the meantime, KAA Gent are said to be “rubbing their hands” at the prospect of outfits like United and Chelsea getting involved. This is because they are entitled to a small percentage of the fee paid to Lille for David.

When the 24-year-old made the jump from KAA Gent to Lille, the Belgium-based giants negotiated an extra percentage on the added value of a resale.

