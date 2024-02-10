Man United respond after Norman Whiteside’s wife accuses club of “dumping” them out of Old Trafford seat



Manchester United have released a statement in response to Norman Whiteside’s wife’s public accusation that the couple were “dumped” from their seats at Old Trafford.

Denise Whiteside, popularly known as Dee, took to social media to express her frustration and disappointment with United’s decision to relocate her and Norman from their usual seating area in the stadium.

In particular, she hit out at the move especially during a season in which United have been underperforming and season ticket prices soaring.

Whiteside joined the club as a teenager in 1978 and went on to achieve amazing things in the famous red shirt.

He scored an impressive 67 goals in 274 appearances for United.

The club legend became the youngest player to score in both the FA Cup and League Cup finals during his time with the Red Devils.

He also became the youngest star to play in a World Cup tournament, breaking Pele’s initial record when representing his country at just 17 years and 40 days.

Whiteside departed United for Everton in 1989.

His legendary status at the club has however not prevented him from being subjected to a decision by United to move season ticket holders in block S122 at Old Trafford.

The 58-year-old is a platinum season ticket holder, meaning he has held his ticket for over 25 years and has his name on his chair.

Dee wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “So, it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been a loyal supporter, doesn’t matter if you played for your club, Manchester United can just dump you from your seat when they feel like it, so they can expand exec seating! Absolute disgrace!”

“I’d like to make clear that this post is not just about Norman. There are a whole block of loyal supporters who expressed their views to me at the West Ham game, but they feel as if they have no voice or platform to voice their anger.”

She added, “It’s not just about Norman, many of the ‘United family’ we sit with have been in that block for 20-30+ years, and are all really angry about this ENFORCED seat relocation. At a time when the football has been less than spectacular and the season ticket price is increasing.”

Several fans showed their support to the Whiteside family and criticised United.

The club issued a statement to clarify the matter and explain their position.

“There are various reasons why this happens, including, next season, the moving of matchday hospitality seats into consolidated blocks to address fan concerns about them being dispersed around the stadium. Other changes next season include the removal of hospitality seating from the Stretford End and installation of further rail seating in the North-West Quadrant, bringing benefits to many fans but also causing some disruption.”

“No additional hospitality seats are being created at the expense of season ticket-holders — in fact, hospitality seating will reduce by more than 500 next season. We are committed to working with all season ticket-holders affected by relocations, including Norman, to find them the best possible alternative seats elsewhere in the ground.”

