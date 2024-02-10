Man United told they’ll need to pay £120m for double swoop of Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo



Manchester United have reportedly been informed that they’ll have to part ways with around £120m to complete the double signings of Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo.

It recently emerged that De Jong is no longer opposed to an exit away from Barcelona.

The midfielder has apparently left the door open to the possibility of moving elsewhere in the summer in search of greener pastures.

During Erik ten Hag’s first window in charge at United, the Dutch coach tried unsuccessfully to land De Jong, a player he enjoyed so much success with in the Netherlands with Ajax.

Despite United agreeing a fee with Barcelona for the star, a combination of his unwillingness to switch to Old Trafford combined with an issue over deferred wages he was owed by the Blaugrana prevented a transfer from getting over the line.

Araujo on the other hand, has been mentioned as a top target for United in their efforts to reinforce the defensive department.

In January, the Uruguayan acknowledged United’s interest in him but insisted he was happy at the Camp Nou.

The Red Devils were said to have made an approach for him but were knocked back by Barca who insisted their star centre-back was not going anywhere.

In addition to the 20-time English champions, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also known admirers of Araujo.

Fichajes have given an update and indicated that United have been told what it will take to sign both Araujo and De Jong.

“Manchester United have revived interest in Frenkie de Jong, and a potential double deal involving the midfielder and Ronald Araujo has gained steam after reports suggesting De Jong is considering leaving Barcelona.”

“Recently, both De Jong and Araujo have been informed that they could sign new deals with Barcelona or look for new clubs, indicating that the Catalan team is willing to sell if the players decide to leave.”

“United are reportedly interested in both players and have been told they would have to pay around £120m for the double transfer.”

The sale of Araujo and De Jong would go a long way in helping the Catalan outfit solve some of their financial woes and issues with FFP.

Fichajes adds that despite Bayern’s interest in Araujo, Ten Hag’s side remains the best-positioned club to secure his signature.

