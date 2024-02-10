Marcus Rashford invited the Belfast nightclub manager to Old Trafford



Manchester United’s current season has been littered with off-field controversies which have affected what the manager wants to achieve on the field.

First it was Erik ten Hag falling out with Jadon Sancho after he called him out for his training performances. The Englishman followed it up by accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat.

The other recognised right winger Antony was accused of domestic violence and the player has struggled since then.

Right wing problems aside, Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford was pictured out partying following the Manchester derby defeat which was frowned upon by fans.

Rashy controversy

And recently, the Mancunian created unnecessary headlines after being spotted out during a night of revelry following which he called in sick and unable to attend practice.

The 26-year-old has since apologised and not allowed matters to escalate unlike what transpired with Sancho earlier in the season.

He followed up his 12-hour Tequila bender episode by scoring the opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers and the England international has three goals in his last four league appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Mc Court (@mark_thompsons10)

Now, as per The Belfast Telegraph, the United academy graduate had invited the nightclub boss from his Belfast bender to Old Trafford for the game against West Ham.

The nightclub manager, Mark McCourt even posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen enjoying the game with his friends.

The caption read, ‘Marcus Rashford suite,’ and included a heart emoji. He also wrote: “Bit of VIP treatment at the theatre of dreams.”

Special guests

“Manchester United star Marcus Rashford treated the nightclub boss from his Belfast bender to VIP seats in his Old Trafford suite,” the report stated.

McCourt has clearly enjoyed the added limelight and was seen posting memes regarding the incident on his social media handles.

In one Facebook post, the nightclub manager commented, “Give the lad a break, he’s not the first person had to pull a sick day after a night in the rave cave.”

It is unlikely that Ten Hag will be pleased with this but as long as his forward can keep producing the goods, everything will be forgiven.

Hopefully, Rashford will not have anymore slip-ups in public in the second half of the season and he can fully focus on the job at hand.