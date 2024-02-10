Marcus Rashford offers tickets to lucky fan for guessing which jigsaw puzzle he was completing he was doing

Marcus Rashford has gifted tickets to a fan who correctly guessed which jigsaw puzzle he was completing.

The forward had posted a picture of an unfinished jigsaw puzzle on his social media earlier in the week, sparking online debate to what he was doing.

Writing on X, the forward said “a few people have asked me about the jigsaw that I have been working on. If someone can correctly guess which puzzle it is, I will reward them with two tickets to an upcoming game at OT vs Fulham. Good luck!”

A lucky replier called Trey, responded correctly and took the prize for themselves. Below you can see the interaction between the fan and the player.

Nine time British jigsaw champion Sarah Mills, from Norfolk, admitted her happiness at seeing a famous footballer enjoying her own passion.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s nice to have it in the public”.

It has been a torrid few months for the striker, so fun interaction with fans such as this is probably the tonic that he needs.

The now 26 year old made a name for himself with positive work with the community and drew many plaudits through his exceptional work in lobbying the government for free school meals for children.

The Independent claimed in 2022 that “the government has announced that it will permanently allow children from families with no recourse to public funds (NRPF) to access free school meals, in a victory for Marcus Rashford’s child poverty campaign”.

However, poor form on the pitch and negative news stories off the pitch have lowered the public image of the United academy product.

The forward was in the news last month for going on a 12-hour drinking bender in Belfast and consequently missing training and being fined by the club.

Many pundits have queried whether they player is truly happy playing football at United and this has led to surprise transfer links away from the Red Devils to Paris Saint-Germain and even Premier League rivals, Arsenal.

United fans hope there will be more media interactions such as this rather than those of the previous month as the Englishman aims to perform to a much higher level in the second half of the season.