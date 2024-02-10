Newcastle United are at the “front of the queue” in Amadou Onana chase

Newcastle United are favourites for Manchester United target Amadou Onana.

This is according to Football Insider who report that, “Eddie Howe’s side are at the front of the queue for any potential deal at present”.

It has been reported that numerous teams were interested in the midfielder in January but Everton priced everybody out of the move as they kept him in order to help save themselves from the drop after their 10 point deduction earlier in the season.

Transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke claimed that, “I’m told Newcastle United are now very keen on a potential move for the 22-year-old this summer”.

“They have compiled extensive scouting reports on the Belgium international and see him as a real upgrade on their current midfield options. I expect Newcastle to follow up their interest in Onana in the summer window”.

Everton will hope to raise around £50-60 million for the player if he is sold but if they are relegated, the Merseysiders will most likely need to accept significantly less.

The Belgian midfielder has been linked to a variety of clubs in the past.

Football Insider also contests that clubs like Arsenal are interested, but he is not their first choice target as they also have eyes for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, to bolster their central midfield options.

United were first credited with interest in the summer and were informed that the player would cost them £60m.

It was later relayed that in January that United had made an approach for the marauding Belgian but this clearly came to nothing as the Red Devils spent no money in the winter window.

It had also been reported that Barcelona had jumped ahead of the Old Trafford side for the player and another twist came when The Peoples Person first mentioned that the 22 year old was on The Magpie’s wish list, and they wished to do a deal in January.

Football Insider now back up The Telegraph’s claim that Onana is very much on Newcastle’s radar and whilst they could not reach an agreement for the player in the winter, they very much desire to in the summer.

What is clear is the player is a hot commodity and if he continues to impress in the second half of a season, there will be an ever-increasing queue for his signature come season end.