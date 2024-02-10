Predicted Man United XI vs Aston Villa: Harry Maguire to replace Lisandro Martinez



Manchester United will once again be without Lisandro Martinez for tomorrow’s trip to Villa Park to face fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The unlucky Martinez suffered a medial cruciate ligament injury in United’s last match against West Ham and is likely to be out for eight weeks.

Harry Maguire came on to replace him in that game and we expect the former skipper to keep his place alongside Raphael Varane in central defence.

Varane will probably switch to the left centre back role with Maguire on the right.

Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw should continue at full back, with Andre Onana in goal.

Manager Erik ten Hag has sometimes used Shaw as a LCB in Martinez’ absence, with Dalot switching to LB and Aaron Wan-Bissaka coming in at RB, but with the former Palace man still probably unavailable due to injury, a Maguire-Varane partnership is almost certain this time.

Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are also options. Tyrell Malacia is still out injured and has now missed most of the season.

In midfield, the same trio of Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes is expected.

Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen should also be available but Mason Mount is still sidelined.

The front three are also likely to remain unchanged, with Marcus Rashford operating on the left wing, Alejandro Garnacho on the right and Rasmus Hojlund through the middle.

Amad Diallo, Antony and Omari Forson are other forward options, but Anthony Martial is still injured.

A number of players are now out on loan and therefore unavailable, including Brandon Williams, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal, Facu Pellistri, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

Here, then, is our predicted line-up for tomorrow’s 4.30pm kick-off in Birmingham: