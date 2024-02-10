Radek Vitek continues fine start to life in Accrington despite heart-breaking loss

Manchester United loanee, Radek Vitek, continued his fine start to his career in League Two in spite of Accrington Stanley’s 2-1 loss to MK Dons.

The Czech goalkeeper put in a wonderful display last weekend against Grimsby, keeping a clean sheet and making a host of saves.

Perhaps such fine performances should not be surprising when his keeping style has been compared to United’s legendary keeper, Peter Schmeichel.

Whilst his performance this weekend did not hit the heights of last time out, he still scored an impressive 7.3 on Sofascore.

Jack Nolan gave Accrington the perfect start, scoring after 11 minutes. However MK Dons hit back in the 71st minute and found a heart-breaking winner in the dying embers of the contest.

The Crown Ground side were dominated in the contest, only having the ball 33% of the time and only managing one shot on target. Their opponents had seven in contrast.

The 1.98m goalkeeper made five saves in total, with four coming inside the box. However he did concede two strikes in the match.

The two goals were the first he has conceded in an Accrington Stanley shirt.

Vitek was also able to demonstrate his ability to dominate attackers by taking two high claims in the box. Owing to his giant frame, the Czech’s ability to take control in the penalty area will be useful defensive armour for the lower league side.

The Czech Republic under-20 international made one vital interception with a completed run out. In other words, he was able to rush out of his box to break up a MK Dons counter.

The 2022 Youth Cup winner had 34 touches of the ball and a passing accuracy of 55%.

In addition, he completed 6 out of his 15 long balls.

Before judging the youngster too harshly however, it must be remembered that League Two is not famed for its ball possession and even less so for keepers, where long ball punts are still very much king.

Next up for the League Two side is a home match against AFC Wimbledon, where they will be hoping to climb up to 10th in the table with a win.

Vitek will personally be aiming for a third clean sheet in four matches to extend his fine start to life in League Two.