

A member of staff at Manchester United has revealed that the Glazers sanctioned exits for Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez because they weren’t concerned about winning trophies and didn’t want to pay big bonuses to big players.

Tevez and Ronaldo formed a huge part of United’s incredible 2008 season in which the club won the Champions League and the Premier League title.

Alongside Rooney in attack, the trio were feared as one of the best-attacking lines in world football at the time.

However, just a year later, Ronaldo was sold to Real Madrid for then world-record fee of £80m.

United also parted ways with Tevez. The Red Devils withdrew from an agreement with Media Sports Investments, the agency that represented him, over the Argentine’s future.

Tevez ended up signing for Manchester City and helped them in their journey to become the global sporting powerhouse they currently are.

To offset the departures of Ronaldo and Tevez, the Glazers spent just £24m on the recruitment of Antonio Valencia, Gabriel Obertan and Mame Biram Diouf. A declining Michael Owen was also added to the ranks as a free agent.

Man City meanwhile splashed £160m on stars like David Silva, Yaya Toure and James Milner, all players who were incredibly successful and impactful at the Etihad.

A United employee who spoke to ESPN and said about the matter which formed the early signs of the club’s rot under the parasitic Glazer ownership, “United won nothing the year after Ronaldo and Tevez left. But the word around the club was that the Glazers weren’t too concerned because no trophies meant they didn’t have to pay big bonuses to the players.”

“Being in the Champions League was what mattered, rather than actually winning it.”

In 2010, Rooney refused to sign a new deal and cited the club’s lack of ambition as his reason for wanting to leave. The legendary Englishman was ultimately convinced to stay by Sir Alex Ferguson and former CEO David Gill.

The summer after Rooney extended his terms, United signed David de Gea, Phil Jones and Ashley Young.

Unfortunately, that has been the case since, with the Glazers still not slightly interested in restoring the club to its past glories. There is now renewed hope and optimism with Sir Jim Ratcliffe closing in on the ratification of his partial 25% investment into the 20-time English champions.

The INEOS billionaire will take charge of United’s entire sporting operations.

