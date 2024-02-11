Luke Shaw says Man United stars to blame for inconsistent results, not Erik ten Hag



The return of influential stars from long-term injury has played a major role behind Manchester United’s recent resurgence.

United were really missing the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw. The Englishman’s untimely injury saw the club recruit Sergio Reguilon on loan.

But the Spaniard failed to cut it and departed in January. Erik ten Hag has tried Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that position without much success.

The former Southampton star’s return has been a major boost with his understanding with Marcus Rashford helping unlock the left wing.

United’s season ambitions

The 28-year-old is the longest-serving player in the first team squad currently and he outlined the team’s plans moving forward.

The full back admitted that the team have performed below their best but are keen to end the term on a high.

Qualifying for the Champions League again and winning the FA Cup are targets the players have set themselves.

Last season, the Red Devils lost out in the final of the competition to Manchester City and that is a defeat that still rankles and the team is desperate to go one better.

“We have a really good group here and a good manager, so we need to focus on what our ambitions are and what we want to achieve, which is winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Champions League,” the England international told Sky Sports’ YouTube channel.

“Obviously, at the start of the season, that wasn’t our ambition, we wanted to win everything, but at this point right now, we’ve got to be realistic about where we’re at.

Trophy hunt not over

“For us now, a club like this must be in the Champions League and we’re still in the FA Cup. These two should be our aim. We lost in the final of the FA Cup last season and that’s even more inspiration.”

Despite the recent upturn, Ten Hag’s future is far from secure but Shaw was effusive in his praise of the former Ajax boss.

The defender earned a new contract after impressive showings under Ten Hag and impressed as the left centre-back during Lisandro Martinez’s injury last season.

Shaw feels the manager can take the club back to the top and it is not his fault that the team have lacked consistency this season. He feels the players must now perform for the boss.

“He’s a really, really good manager. He’s helped me a lot in the time he’s been there and I think it’s tough because we haven’t had the season we all expected but I still think he’s a great manager.

Shaw backs EtH

“He’s very good for this club and I believe he can take us to another level, but it’s about consistency from us players on the pitch, delivering what he wants.

“The manager is going to receive the most pressure from bad results, but sometimes as players we need to look at ourselves. He can only do so much with the game plan and getting us motivated.

“We’re the ones on the pitch and we need to deliver a good performance and win. As a team, we need to accept responsibility.”

With the Argentine injured again, Shaw might be needed at the heart of the defence. It will be interesting to see where he plays during this challenging period.