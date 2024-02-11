Academy Match report: Derby County 2-2 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s travelled to Derby on Saturday for league action as they looked to continue their perfect record.

Things didn’t get off to a good start for the young Red Devils though as they fell behind in just the third minute.

Derby’s number 10 gave the home side the lead with their first attack through a great strike from 25 yards into the bottom right corner.

A heavily rotated United side worked their way into the match throughout the half and equalised in the 25th minute.

United’s corner wasn’t cleared and after working the ball back into the box, Gabriele Biancheri flicked back to Jack Kingdon to rifle past the keeper with a sensational volley.

The Reds were on top for the remainder of the half but were unable to add anything further before the break.

Into the second half it was Derby’s turn to score from a corner. The deep corner was headed on goal by Luke Banks and past Victor Musa, who failed to clear off the line.

Chasing the equaliser, Musa hit the woodwork before Harry Amass failed to convert a big chance.

Looking set to lose their first league match of the season, it took until injury time for a wonder strike from 16 year old Jim Thwaites to salvage the draw.

The final result of 2-2 means United remain unbeaten in the league but have finally lost their 100% record after 15 matches.

United: Myles, Kamason, Munro, Kingdon, Amass, Devaney, McAllister (Armer 76), Musa, Baumann (Thwaites 71), Scanlon, Biancheri

Unused subs: Byrne-Hughes, Plunkett, Nkoto

