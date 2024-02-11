Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Aston Villa 1-2 at Villa Park this afternoon. Here are your player ratings for the game-

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7.5- Made a couple of sweeping actions and saves in the first which showed signs of the Inter Milan Onana coming back. Continued it with a composed display in the second half as Villa piled on the numbers.

Diogo Dalot 7- Villa found some joy down his side but overall, he defended stoutly and was a good presence in attack, particularly with one-twos and the odd cross. Assisted McTominay’s goal.

Raphael Varane 6- Some nice passes from the defence, especially one to Garnacho which split Villa but looked a bit panicky in defence when United were under the cosh after scoring first.

Harry Maguire 7.5- Assisted Hojlund’s goal with a cushioned header and remained a nuisance during attacking corners. Secure defensively too.

Luke Shaw 6- Leon Bailey was always going to be a handful and so it proved but he showed resiliency to keep up with which ultimately came at the cost of his attacking quality. Another injury is frustrating.

Casemiro 6- He arguably didn’t deserve to be booked but in general, he looked a step slower than the pace of the game. Shades of old, assertive Casemiro were there in the second half as he managed his booking judiciously.

Kobbie Mainoo 7- Kobbie Mainoo leading the United midfield is no longer a surprise. Was the calm among the chaos at Villa Park in a frantic game.

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5- Adds a unique dimension by playing on the right and is now consciously trying to bring Hojlund into the game by passing. Could’ve been more productive but continued encouraging form.

Bruno Fernandes 5- Gave the full Bruno Fernandes experience as he mixed the dazzling with disoriented. Playing at full throttle is not always the answer and this team is sometimes too much in the image of their captain.

Marcus Rashford 3- His lack of, or absent tracking back would be acceptable if he was world-class in attack. He isn’t even serviceable in his current form. Left Lindelof on an island in the second half.

Rasmus Hojlund 7- Played a great first half but was completely taken out of the game in the second as Villa ramped up the pressure.

Substitutes:

Victor Lindelof 4- Hard to rate the Swede as he was not helped by his winger or his manager as they left him to face Diaby and Bailey at left-back. Was put on skates by Villa throughout the second half.

Scott McTominay 7- Comes on every time United need a goal and delivers again, clinically heading Dalot’s cross in. Turning into an improbable cheat code.

Sofyan Amrabat 6- Came on late to fortify numbers in defence as United wanted to protect the lead.

Jonny Evans 6- Subbed on with Amrabat with the same intention. Did fine as United did protect the lead.

Manager Erik ten Hag 7- Team was doing OK till Shaw went off and then it looked like they were waiting to concede, partly due to bad game man-management by the manager. McTominay sub paid off again. Overall, the negative was outweighed by the positive.