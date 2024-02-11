Confirmed Man United XI vs Aston Villa: Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane start



Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane start for Manchester United today as they look to close the gap on fifth-placed Aston Villa to five points.

Varane replaces the injured Lisandro Martinez, whose knee injury is expected to keep him out of action for another seven weeks.

The rest of the United team is unchanged from the one that produced a fine display to cruise past West Ham last weekend.

Andre Onana is in goal.

Maguire and Varane are joined in defence by Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw.

Dalot will play right back, with Maguire at right centre back, Varane at left centre back and Shaw at left back.

Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro continue in central midfield with Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 role.

The front three are Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

Once again Rashford is expected to start on the left, Garnacho on the right and Hojlund up front.

On the substitutes’ bench are Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Amad, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Omari Forson and Antony.

Injured and unavailable along with Martinez are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial.

Donny van de Beek, Hannibal, Facu Pellistri, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are all out on loan.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 4.30pm.