Erik ten Hag gives Luke Shaw injury update after half-time sub



Manchester United won against Aston Villa to get right back into the Champions League race.

Erik ten Hag finally has momentum on his side but the story away from the result is another potential injury.

Luke Shaw came off at half-time for Victor Lindelof and United fans started a nervous wait for an update on the left-back.

Ten Hag spoke to BBC after the game and thankfully, said it was a “precautionary measure”.

The manager said considering Shaw’s injury history, they didn’t want to take any risks with his condition which is why he was subbed off at the first sign of complaint.

He said that the medical team will now wait and see how the situation with him develops.

Ten Hag stressed that “everyone knows my philosophy” which is to have left-footed players on their left side.

Therefore, Luke Shaw’s presence is absolutely paramount to how United play.

With their next game seven days away, at Luton Town, at least Ten Hag has the luxury to wait and see what diagnosis the medical team provides before taking a decision on him.

United’s elimination from every competition barring the FA Cup has cleared up their schedule so Shaw’s issue can be cleared up without missing many games, if any at all.

Ultimately, it will be a huge relief to fans after Lisandro Martinez was faced with an injury in the last game.

Effectively, Ten Hag would be reduced again to half of his first-choice defence being absent just as the team gained momentum.

With Tyrell Malacia also absent, the team now faces a nervous wait to get a clearer picture on his diagnosis, hoping he doesn’t miss any games.

