Erik ten Hag praises Alejandro Garnacho’s ability to adapt to Manchester United’s needs

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has praised Alejandro Garnacho’a ability to adapt to the right wing and his consistent play since making the positional change.

The electric Argentine broke into the United first team last season by coming off the bench and terrorising right backs by cutting in and shooting in a similar vein to his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In fact, United fans even began to sing “Viva Garnacho” instead of Ronaldo’s name, showing just how they felt about the exciting winger.

A right wing crisis where the Mason Greenwood saga, Jadon Sancho’s banishment, Antony’s off-field issues and form and Amad Diallo’s pre-season injury soon saw United depleted in this area.

However, since moving to the position earlier in the season, the Argentina international has not looked back, scoring seven goals and provided two assists. Just last weekend the former Atletico Madrid youth player found the net twice in a crucial 3-0 win over West Ham.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Erik ten Hag complimented the youngster’s change of position when asked about the player’s progress in the role.

“Garnacho is right-footed. He’s very good with left, but also function with his right. So Alejandro, so natural he prefers to play on the left as well. But now, he finds his position on the right as well which he’s doing very good and also quite fluid. He finds his spaces there but yeah, he can do both which is great”.

The Dutchman also highlighted how useful Garnacho’s ability to adapt for the needs of the team really is.

“Not every player has those abilities and some they really have a preference. That is what is great of the game of Alejandro Garnacho, that he is a player who can be fluid and can play both positions. Even in inside positions, he feels very comfortable and he can have a big impact on our game and on the end product”.

The Peoples Person has also recently praised the contribution of the Argentine from the right, as well as his willingness to embrace the role, where he has scored four goals from the unfamiliar position on the pitch.

This has not always been the case for other United players.

Academy director, Nick Cox, has also recently spoken out on the youngster’s performances, claiming that he feels “overwhelmed” by his progress over the last year and a half.

The 19 year old will be hoping for a similar impact when United travel to Villa Park later on today.