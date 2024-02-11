Facundo Pellistri announces himself on the biggest stage with a goal and an assist against Barcelona

Facundo Pellistri announced himself to La Liga with an outstanding display against Barcelona at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium as his Granada side took an impressive point with a 3-3 draw.

The Uruguayan had a non-descript performance on his Granada debut against Las Palmas, where he made just seven passes in 63 minutes of action.

However, despite brief appearances at best, Pellistri has shown glimpses of his talent at United which persuaded the club to bring him from South America in 2020.

Granada, who sit 19th in the table, naturally had less of the ball in the Catalonian capital, but this would not prevent the Uruguayan from showing off his abilities in their result.

Barcelona’s exceptional teenager Lamine Yamal, gave the Catalans a perfect start in the 14th minute, but the Andalusians pegged them back just before half-time.

The United loanee found himself in acres of space, beat Joao Cancelo and drove a fine cross into the box that Ricard Sanchez finished off to ensure the sides entered half time all square.

However, the United winger wasn’t done yet.

The Uruguayan then gave the 19th placed team the lead with a right footed prod from close range after a defensive mix up allowed Myrto Uzuni to drill the ball across goal for the waiting winger.

The goal and an assist means Pellistri is the youngest player in La Liga to do so away to Barcelona since Samuel Eto’o in April 2000.

Facundo Pellistri has registered a goal and an assist for Granada against Barcelona tonight! He’s the youngest player to do so in a La Liga away game vs Barca since Samuel Eto'o in April 2000 (19y 30d). 🔥🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/mFhHiw1WZn — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) February 11, 2024

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski would equalise shortly after for the Blaugrana, before Granada would unbelievably hit the back of the net for a third time just three minutes later.

Yamal would then score again in the 80th minute to make it 3-3 on the night.

Sofascore awarded Pellistri a score of 8.0 for his outstanding contribution to the match.

The 22 year old played 84 minutes and completed 10 of his 13 passes.

He touched the ball 32 times, as Granada scored at will against the Liga champions.

The United loanee had two crosses, one of which reached its target and also had two shots of his own, one saved by Barcelona’s keeper Marc ter Stegan and the other being his first goal for the club.

As expected playing for a smaller team against one of the biggest teams in the league, Pellistri had to get through his fair share of defensive work.

He won four of his seven ground duels and made one interception for his side.

The Uruguay international will hope to follow up this fine performance with another of similar ilk against Almeria next weekend.