Frenkie de Jong: Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City ask to be kept informed about Man United target’s transfer situation



Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have all reportedly asked to be kept abreast about any changes in the ongoing situation of Barcelona midfielder and reported Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.

United’s interest in De Jong can be traced as far back as the summer of 2022, during Erik ten Hag’s first window in charge at the club.

The 54-year-old coach chased De Jong for months unsuccessfully even after United had agreed a fee with Barcelona.

The midfielder’s unwillingness to arrive at Old Trafford in addition to deferred wages that he was owed by the Catalan outfit rendered a move to England impossible.

It’s thought that United have always maintained their interest and admiration for De Jong.

It recently emerged that the player’s stance on staying at Camp Nou has softened and he is no longer hellbent on staying with Xavi’s side as he once was.

De Jong is understood to have opened the door to a likely exit in the summer, alerting most top clubs of his possible availability.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that the Blaugrana offered the player a new contract more than three months ago but he is yet to give a response.

Amidst all this, there certainly seems to be a chance to finally land De Jong.

According to HITC, United may need to ward off competition from other Premier League rivals in their efforts to reunite Ten Hag with the 26-year-old.

“Barcelona have always made it clear they would like to keep Frenkie De Jong, but as one of the club’s highest earners and most sellable assets – they accept that if they want to spend, they will also have to sell.”

“As well as United and Chelsea, sources have confirmed that Arsenal and Manchester City have asked to be kept informed of any developments.”

“However, despite European interest, HITC has also been told that the Saudi Pro League would ‘love’ to land the 26-year-old but De Jong’s preference, at this moment in time, is to remain in Europe.”

This season, De Jong has made 22 appearances and amassed 1894 minutes of football across all competitions. He has just one goal to his name.

