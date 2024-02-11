Frenkie de Jong prepared to reject Manchester United for the third summer in a row



Manchester United’s form has suffered greatly due to injuries this season with the midfield one of the worst affected.

Erik ten Hag struggled to fill the void left by Casemiro initially, trying out Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay in his stead but the duo never managed to get the job done.

Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence changed all that but as the Dutchman found it, it is much more beneficial to play the United academy graduate further up field.

With the Brazilian back, the manager hopes the duo can help the Red Devils climb back up the Premier League table in the months to come.

United’s current midfield options

The 18-year-old is learning a lot from the Real Madrid superstar but the manager also knows that the 31-year-old has lost a yard of pace.

He struggles to track back and INEOS are open to moving him on due to his enormous wages. The same can also be said for Christian Eriksen.

Ten Hag has not used the Dane since the Tottenham Hotspur game and it is clear to see that his age does not allow him to put his best foot forward in big games.

The manager’s current fascination with high transitions means your midfielders need to be robust and have a solid engine.

United have been linked with a plethora of midfielders with one name that has been consistent since the former Ajax coach decided to come to Old Trafford, Frenkie de Jong.

New midfielder required

United had agreed a deal with Barcelona for the Netherlands international only for the player to reject the move on account of unpaid dues.

Links have once again resurfaced ahead of the coming summer window as the Nou Camp outfit continue to grapple with financial woes.

However, Football Transfers have indicated that De Jong still considers the Catalan club as his home and is willing to reject Ten Hag for the third summer in a row.

Barca are yet to pay unpaid dues to the midfielder and it looks like until that amount is ever settled, the player will not be leaving.

“Frenkie de Jong does not wish to leave Barcelona in the summer, FootballTransfers has been told by a source close to the player, who described reports indicating otherwise as “bulls***”.

“De Jong has no intention of leaving Barcelona, which is the club of his dreams. Under contract until 2026, the Catalan side have little say in whether the player leaves or not.

FDJ madness needs to end

“De Jong is currently being paid deferred wages from the Covid-19 pandemic and is scooping an estimated €37.5 million per year or around €720,000 per week. On top of this, Barca still owe the player several million more.

“Instead, it is believed that the Catalan club are spreading misinformation in a bid to unsettle the player, who they do not wish to retain on his current deal.”

De Jong had recently turned down Barca’s attempts at agreeing a new long-term deal which would have seen him agree to take a significant wage reduction.

While this is a sign that the player wants out at the end of his current contract, the former Ajax star will not leave until he is paid his settlement in full.

United have seen all of this play out before and INEOS should put an end to this nonsense immediately even if it angers the manager.