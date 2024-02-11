Greek officials now reluctant to push forward with Harry Maguire’s retrial for assault and bribery



Greek officials are reportedly growing reluctant to advance with Harry Maguire’s retrial for assault and bribery charges.

In 2020, the Manchester United star was found guilty of assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and attempted bribery during a drunken incident that took place outside a nightclub on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire spent two nights in a cell after the shock arrest.

The centre-back has always maintained his innocence.

Maguire was with his then-fiancé Fern Hawkins, sister Daisy and brother Joe. It’s understood that the former Red Devils skipper and his loved ones were spotted by plainclothes police officers having a confrontation with two Albanian men.

The officers claimed Maguire aimed abuse at them. The player however insisted that the situation spiralled out of control after his sister Daisy was injected with a “rape drug” after being approached by the two men, which caused her to pass in and out of consciousness.

Maguire was due to plead his innocence last week at a long-awaited hearing, almost 18 months after the trial date was set.

His efforts to clear his name suffered a major blow because of an ongoing lawyers’ strike in Greece. The country’s union of lawyers called for action against new tax measures, which has meant only emergency cases can be heard.

The Sun have given an update on Maguire’s situation and indicated that there is now a chance the matter could be put to bed completely.

The newspaper states, “Harry Maguire’s retrial for assault and bribery has been shelved for more than a year — and may never go ahead.”

“Lawyers say it will now not take place until March next year at the earliest. Officials are now said to be reluctant to pursue the case amid fears it has damaged the island’s reputation and harmed tourism.”

The publication reveals that a source told them, “Harry has — and always will — contest the charges. He was on holiday with friends and family and was understandably distraught.”

“He doesn’t want this hanging over him another day but respects the Greek legal system.”

The 30-year-old is likely to be in action during United’s Sunday clash vs. Aston Villa. With Lisandro Martinez injured, Maguire is a strong contender to start at the heart of his side’s defence.

