Harry Maguire puts in man-of-the-match performance for Man United vs. Aston Villa



Manchester United survived a few scares to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park.

Rasmus Hojlund gave United the lead in the 17th minute to set his side on their way. However, Villa got into it and restored parity through Douglas Luiz.

Unai Emery’s men were pushing hard for a winning goal but against the run of play, it was United who ran out victors.

Scott McTominay headed the ball into the back of the net from a Diogo Dalot cross to seal the win for his side.

United had 44% possession to Villa’s 56%.

Erik ten Hag’s stars registered five shots on target from their total 17 cracks at goal. Their opponents had 23 total shots, with 10 of these requiring Andre Onana to intervene.

United put together 380 passes with a pass accuracy of 80%.

Villa strung 481 passes with a success rate of 87%.

One of the Red Devils’ most outstanding performers was Harry Maguire. In Lisandro Martinez’s absence due to injury, Maguire slotted right next to Raphael Varane. The pair did well.

Maguire had an 81% pass accuracy to his name.

He touched the ball 71 times. He successfully found his teammates with 46 of the 57 passes he attempted.

The former United skipper was required to contest seven aerial duels. He came out on top on all seven occasions! He was a monster in the air.

Maguire made five clearances that helped prevent Villa from breaching Onana’s goal more than once.

The 30-year-old won four of the five ground duels he delved into. He put in four tackles and was successful all four times.

The defender made one key pass, created one big chance and of course, grabbed an assist for Hojlund’s opening goal.

Maguire was crowned Sky Sports’ man-of-the-match and it was a thoroughly deserved accolade.

