“I don’t take it personally”: Scott McTominay addresses his reduced game time after heroics vs. Aston Villa



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has revealed that he hasn’t taken his reduced game time personally and is working as hard as possible to help his teammates.

As a result of Kobbie Mainoo’s resurgence and Casemiro’s return from injury, McTominay has seen his minutes significantly curtailed.

In recent games, he has had to be content with making appearances from the bench.

As United were struggling to hold on at Villa Park against Unai Emery’s men, it was McTominay who scored the all-important winning goal to secure the win for United.

The Red Devils got an early lead but were pegged back in the second half when Douglas Luiz restored parity for Villa. Alive to the situation, Erik ten Hag looked to bench and brought on McTominay in place of Marcus Rashford.

The Scotland international got on the end of a brilliant cross from Diogo Dalot to head the ball into the back of Emi Martinez’s net.

McTominay and Harry Maguire who was also sensational, spoke to Sky Sports after the match and gave their respective verdicts on the match.

The midfielder said, “We started really well, but they are a really good team and came back into it and caused us problems. The guys at the back were immense, particularly Harry [Maguire] and Raphaël [Varane]. It was a top-level performance and a deserved win in the end.”

When asked about his reduced playing time, he said, “I feel like as long as I’m fit and healthy, I can come onto the pitch and perform. I don’t take it personally, I just want to come in and try and do the best I can for this. Long may it continue.”

“It was an unbelievable cross [from Diogo Dalot] to be fair, whipped with a lot of pace. I just needed it to hit my head and get it on target. Full credit to the boys, we created a lot of good chances which may go unnoticed.”

He added, “Every game you win is massive for taking a step forward and confidence for the boys. It is all positive, but it is about repeating it and not getting too far ahead of ourselves when we win a few. We’ve got to repeat it now.”

Maguire echoed McTominay’s sentiments and insisted that the most important thing for United going forward is to remain consistent and build on the current momentum they’re on.

The England international said, “I think we started well, scored to deservedly lead and then the tempo of our pressing dropped off, and we weren’t aggressive enough. We allowed them back in, and we conceded from a set-play, which is really disappointing at a place like this.”

“Great spirit and fight to come back and Scott [McTominay] is the match-winner again. It’s an amazing feeling but we’d like to make it a little more easy for ourselves. Scott has come on in numerous games this year and made the difference for us. We had to dig deep in the second half think we did in the end and deserved the win.”

For United, all the attention now shifts to a tricky text next Sunday against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

