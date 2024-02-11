“I’m the main man”: Darren Bent praises Alejandro Garnacho for challenging “big key presence” like Marcus Rashford



Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has praised Alejandro Garnacho’s attitude and self-belief that has enabled him to quickly settle into the Manchester United first team.

Garnacho had his breakthrough season in the 2022/23 campaign but it’s this term that he has truly risen to the challenge.

There is no disputing his standing in Erik ten Hag’s plans. He is one of the first names on the team sheet when the Dutchman is picking his team.

In recent games, the forward has played on the right wing, where he has been sensational.

During United’s most recent game against West Ham at Old Trafford, Garnacho grabbed a brace as the Red Devils ran out 3-0 winners.

In total so far this season, he has plundered an impressive seven goals and two assists. There are still many more games left for him to increase his tally.

Bent spoke on talkSPORT (via Football365) and hailed Garnacho, who has not seemed fazed by his more senior and experienced teammates like Marcus Rashford.

The ex-striker said, “I will tell you what. Garnacho, the boy is on fire, isn’t he? Keep doing the Ronaldo celebrations. The Messi boys will be out for him when he goes back to Argentina.”

“A lot of players in that position, and I have seen it, where the player who is playing in front of them, like Rashford, is such a big key presence that you are almost scared to go and grab that opportunity because you are thinking, ‘How is the manager ever going to pick me over someone like Marcus Rashford?’”

“Garnacho has just gone, ‘I don’t really care. I am the main man. I want to play every single game.’”

Bent added, “Fair play to him. I am a huge fan of his.”

Should Garnacho start against Aston Villa on Sunday, it will be his 20th consecutive start for the club – evidence of his growing prominence and importance in the team.

