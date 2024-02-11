Luke Shaw believes that Rasmus Hojlund will become “one of the best” at Manchester United

Luke Shaw has claimed that great things are in store for Manchester United’s 21 year old striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Dane has really found his goal scoring touch recently, finding the back of the net in four consecutive games.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Shaw was asked to complete the statement, “Rasmus Hojlund will become…” and the 28 year old responded, “one of the best”.

The presenter then touched on the tough start to life the Dane has had to life at the club where he scored five Champions League goals but did not get on the scoresheet in the league or cup until Boxing Day.

Elaborating on his thoughts, Shaw claimed, “of course there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He’s obviously young, there isn’t someone in front of him, so he has to come in and hit the ground running”.

The England international can talk from experience as he too joined United at a young age. The then 18 year old joined from Southampton back in 2014. It took the left back a long time to settle at United and only really began to leave his form and injury woes behind him after Jose Mourinho left the club in 2018.

Speaking on the issue of joining a side like United he said, “of course it’s never easy when you come to a club like this. It’s very different from others, sometimes people who come from different clubs abroad don’t realise that and it takes time to adapt”.

The defender then went on to praise the striker’s attitude and work ethic and believes this is a big reason for his recent turn around in form.

“The good thing about him is he wants to learn, he wants to adapt and push himself to the maximum everyday”.

“He wants to see what he can do to improve and slowly we see he’s more confident and that’s only a good thing for us”.

Shaw is not the first United player to talk in glowing terms of the former Atalanta man.

Casemiro also spoke positively about the Danish international’s future and claimed that he could “define an era” for Manchester United.

The 21 year old will be aiming to make it five goals in five games as his United side take on Aston Villa in a crucial match for the European places this Sunday afternoon.