Man United keeping an eye on Wilfried Singo as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s replacement



Manchester United’s game against Aston Villa on Sunday already qualifies as a potential six-pointer with both teams in the fray for Champions League qualification.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be without Lisandro Martinez for the contest but he was confident that his remaining players can stand up and be counted.

However, the Dutchman will be also be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka who pulled up during training. The full-back has been suffering from an unspecified leg injury.

This is not good news for the Englishman who has seen Diogo Dalot’s stock continue to rise and with Luke Shaw now back, it could become difficult for him to make a comeback unlike last season.

AWB’s injury

With a transfer seemingly on its way, it was an injury suffered by the Portuguese during the World Cup that allowed a way back into the first team for the former Crystal Palace star.

And he took it with aplomb but injuries have marred his progress and there is a chance he could be used as a makeweight in a deal to sign Michael Olise from his former club.

United have triggered the one-year extension option in his current deal but long-term talks have not worked out yet as there is chance he might be sold to make room for a new full-back.

As per Fichajes, the Red Devils are keeping their eye on Wilfried Singo of Monaco who has impressed since his move to Ligue 1 last summer.

INEOS, who are set to take over sporting affairs at the club, also own OGC Nice in France and pretty much know the market over there and feel the Ivorian can come in and produce the goods.

“Monaco’s Wilfried Singo is also on Manchester United’s wish list.

Singo links appear

“With his versatility to play in defense and his ability to score and create opportunities in attack, Singo could be an attractive option to reinforce United’s right-back in the event of the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.”

The Ivory Coast international has made 15 appearances so far since his €10 million move from Torino, and has scored once and helped keep six clean sheets.

The 23-year-old can play further forward and at the heart of the defence if required, and is valued at €18 million per Transfermarkt.

United require urgent reinforcements up top, at the back and in the middle and fullback is not an area that needs immediate improvement.