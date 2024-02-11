Manchester United end shameful away record under Erik ten Hag with win vs Aston Villa



It only took around a year and a half but Erik ten Hag has finally won away in the Premier League to a top-nine team.

United came away with three points at Villa Park against Aston Villa despite being under the cosh for most of the game.

Goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay sealed a nervous win which has lifted a dark cloud from over Ten Hag’s tenure.

The ability to inflict a loss at the home of a rival is the mark of an elite team and under Ten Hag, United weren’t just unable to do so, they were woeful.

Before this game, the last time United even avoided defeat in such a game was against a Tottenham side managed by Ryan Mason.

Even that was woeful since United were 2-0 up but managed to draw 2-2.

Besides that demoralising draw, their away travels included embarrassing results like maulings at Liverpool and Manchester City and drab draws against Chelsea and more.

This win for United will feel special because not only did they inflict a direct defeat on a top-four rival, it came at the ground where Emery started his revolution with a 3-1 win vs United.

Erik ten Hag would hope that this record ending starts a virtuous streak much like Rasmus Hojlund’s scoring streak in the Premier League.

It won’t be easy, since their next fixture away to a top-nine team is against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 3.

One would presume that Ten Hag and his charges would bite the hand off if they were offered a similar result in that game.

Till then, the manager can sleep well considering a shameful record has come to an end although United fans know that it shouldn’t have taken that long.

