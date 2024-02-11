Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood helps Getafe to thrilling home win versus Celta Vigo

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood produced another fine performance in a Getafe shirt, helping his side to win a La Liga thriller against Celta Vigo.

Greenwood provided two assists for Jaime Mata, who secured the three points in dramatic style by scoring in the final minute of normal time.

Getafe took the lead just after 40 minutes through Borja Mayoral before Greenwood contributed to put the home side two up before the break.

A trademark step-over and low drive from the Englishman was too hot to handle for former Crystal Palace ‘keeper Vicente Guaita, who could only take the sting out of Greenwood’s shot to allow Mata to tap in from a yard out.

Greenwood was a constant menace to the Celta defence, particularly in transitions, but Getafe let the game drift and found themselves pegged back with just five minutes remaining.

The United man was booked for a late challenge on the hour before Getafe conceded the two goals that looked like costing them two points.

However, there was one more twist to be provided by the 22-year-old, who switched to the right hand side for the move that eventually won the game.

Greenwood’s whipped cross was met by the combination of Mata’s head and shoulder but the connection was strong enough to see the ball loop over Guaita, who was left grasping at air, all to no avail.

It was a deserved winner for the home side who had the better of proceedings throughout.

Greenwood continues to impress in Spain and this was another excellent performance that will alert the attention of potential suitors.

After deciding to send the forward on loan in the summer, it appears United have made the decision that Greenwood’s future lies away from Old Trafford.

His form has led to rumours of interest from the leading lights in La Liga and United will be using his performances to drive his price up should he be sold in the summer.

Greenwood hasn’t featured for United since charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm were bought against him over two years ago – the charges have since been dropped.