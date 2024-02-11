Match report: Manchester United Women 3-1 Southampton Women



Manchester United Women have beaten Southampton Women 3-1 in the FA Cup.

In the eighth minute Ella Toone opened the scoring after United dominated possession. She received the ball on the edge of the area and the Saints failed to close her down, she took a touch and then curled it past the keeper.

A lovely bit of skill from Naalsund perfectly set Parris up through the middle to make it two but her shot hit the bar. Galton tried to pounce on the rebound but it was blocked by the Saints.

A free kick for United almost proved fruitful but Zelem’s strike was just millimetres wide of the bottom corner.

Southampton had their first sniff of action as they won a free kick close to the area but Turner defended it well, heading it away from danger.

United were living dangerously in the second half and Earps was forced to get down low and make a save in the opening five minutes after the restart.

United had dominated possession but they had stepped off the gas some time ago and were punished as Lexi Lloyd-Smith nestled the ball into the bottom corner.

It took a few minutes for United to settle themselves but they got their lead back through super sub Rachel Williams. Galton was pushed to the byeline but managed to swing the cross in for Williams to tap in at the far post.

United secured the victory in the 83rd minute after some debate as to whether Williams’ header had crossed the line.

The visitors looked much more in control now but the hosts were still pushing and they had their own chance which was cleared off the line by Turner.

The game had opened up and after a United free kick almost presented a chance at one end, at the other the Saints hit the post.

United will count themselves lucky to be through after a tricky encounter on the south coast.

Team: Earps, Blundell, Turner (Mannion 94), Le Tissier, Evans, Zelem, Galton, Toone (Ladd 83), Naalsund (Guerrero 66), Parris, Malard (Williams 67)

