“Our main problems came from…”: Harry Maguire reveals Man United’s weakest point after narrow win vs. Aston Villa



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed that his side’s major area of weakness is set-piece routines.

The centre-half spoke to BBC after United ran out 2-1 winners against Aston Villa at Villa Park – Erik ten Hag’s first away victory against a top nine side since he arrived at Old Trafford.

Goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay secured all three points for the Red Devils who are now within six points of the top four.

Central to United’s success against Unai Emery’s men was Maguire.

The Englishman played right next to Varane and the pair were very good. Maguire won 100% of his aerial duels and tackles.

He said after the final whistle, “It is a really tough place to come [Villa Park]. We started the game really well and I felt like we deserved the lead and then we probably weren’t as aggressive and as brave as we were in the first 20 minutes and allowed them back in the game.”

The former United skipper further stated, “Our main problems came from set-plays and corners and crosses so it is something we need to work on. When we conceded we showed great spirit and fight to stick with it at a place like this that was rocking.”

“You relish playing when you win. They are a good team and have shown it at Villa Park. It was relentless in the second half, and we know we have players on the bench that can come on and win football matches for us.”

Maguire hailed McTominay’s impact and eye for goal.

The England international remarked, “He [Scott McTominay] is playing a little bit higher up. He is a great finisher and we see it every day in training. He can play numerous positions. He has great timing and is a good finisher when he gets on the end of things. He made a big impact and long may it continue.”

Maguire acknowledged that the Red Devils are certainly not where they want to be in the league and that it has been a tough season.

He called for everyone at the club to step up, stick together and work hard to ensure the campaign ends on a high note.

