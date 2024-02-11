“Probably, yes”: Man United’s Diogo Dalot says he’s in the best form of his career



Manchester United star Diogo Dalot has admitted that he is currently in the best form of his career.

Dalot has played the most minutes of any United outfield player this term. He has made 31 appearances across all competitions for the club.

During a season in which most of the defenders have been sidelined at different points of the season through injury, the Portuguese has been an invaluable asset to Erik ten Hag.

In addition to playing in the right-back position, Dalot has also doubled as a left-back in some games.

Impressively, he has been excellent in both roles. He has two goals and as many assists so far this term.

During United’s most recent clash against West Ham at Old Trafford, Dalot came up with a hugely important moment when he produced a stunning block to deny Jarrod Bowen a clear-cut goalscoring opportunity.

Bowen took advantage of some poor defending from United and broke through on goal with Andre Onana at his mercy. However, Dalot tracked back and made a block just when the Hammers forward pulled the trigger.

The full-back spoke to club media and opened up about his progress this season. When asked whether he’s in the best form of his career, he said, “Probably, yes.”

“I mean it’s difficult to qualify when you don’t get the results. I think you don’t see it the same way as if you probably were winning every time, every game. But now the results are coming. The work that we’ve been doing in the past, I think it’s starting now to pay off. We’re starting to get our rewards from it in the second part of the season.”

“We know that we didn’t start the way that we wanted but now we look forward to these last few months and try to change it. And, obviously, individually, I’m trying to give my best for the team.”

He spoke about his block on Bowen.

“Just to try to reach him,” he responded when asked what went through his mind at the time. “I know that he was in a good position to score, free with the keeper. So I just used my speed to try to get there as fast as I could. And then I just launched so I could get at least a touch on the ball a little bit.”

“Fortunately, it was being a good tackle and what it could have been – a goal or a save from Andre – we’ll never know. But I think it was a good coming back up to after a dangerous situation.”

The 24-year-old revealed that his intervention was as significant as scoring a goal since defenders don’t get as many opportunities as forwards to find the back of the net.

Ahead of United’s match vs. Aston Villa, Dalot insisted that consistency is key – both in terms of performances and being available to the manager for selection.

