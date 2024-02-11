Rasmus Hojlund becomes second youngest player to score in five consecutive Premier League games

Scott McTominay was the hero as Manchester United grabbed a crucial victory against Aston Villa on Sunday night.

However, once again, United’s in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund, found the back of the net to extend his scoring streak to five Premier League games.

After failing to score in the league until Boxing Day, the young Dane hasn’t stopped in 2024.

In fact, the former Atalanta striker has the impressive statistic of six goals and two assists in his last seven games for the Red Devils.

Many young players might have buried their heads in the sand after such a testing start, but the youngster has stood up to be counted when his side needed him most.

BBC’s Match of the Day programme has stated that Hojlund “is the second-youngest player to score in five successive Premier League games, only behind Nicolas Anelka”.

Anelka was only 19 when he scored in five consecutive games for Arsenal in the late 1990s.

Many pundits were quick to write off the Dane and he felt the wrath of pundit Roy Keane after his wasteful performance against Wigan in the cup at the start of the year.

However, the Dane has roared back and won over numerous pundits and players with his showings of late.

Clearly, his teammates know his talent as Luke Shaw has predicted he will become “one of the best” and Casemiro believes he can “define an era” at Old Trafford.

After his goal today, the Sky Sports pundits were also complimentary of the Dane’s progress as Paul Merson claimed the player would have snatched at the chance at the start of the season but finished it well this time around.

Roy Keane also claimed that the youngster is “on fire at the moment” and must think he will score every time he steps onto the pitch.

Hojlund will aim to continue his fine form and make it six in a row next weekend versus Luton next weekend.