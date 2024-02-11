Home » Roy Keane heaps praise on Manchester United’s winning goal against Aston Villa

by Alex Browne
Manchester United secured a vital 1-2 win away from home against Aston Villa this evening.

The Red Devils started very well when in form striker, Rasmus Hojlund, scored from a Harry Maguire knock down.

United then went on to retreat back into their shells and after numerous moments of riding their luck, they conceded from a Douglas Luiz effort.

However, as he has done so often this season, Scott McTominay scored a crucial goal, his seventh Premier League strike of the season, to secure all three points for United.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was full of praise once again for the Red Devils’ winning goal.

When asked about the Scottish international’s bullet header he claimed, “it was a good move. Good feet.”

Obviously impressed with full back, Diogo Dalot’s delivery, Keane asserted, “you can’t beat a good cross into the box”.

Keane would know as he played with two of the best crossers of their generation, if not all time, in David Beckham and Ryan Giggs.

The former Red Devils’ captain then referenced the club’s glorious past to comment on the nature of their winner on the night.

“United’s history is late goals and winners. It is a brilliant goal. I’d watch it all night”.

The former Sunderland manager also waxed lyrical about the Scot’s desire to find the back of the net and win the match for his team.

When pushed further on the goal, the Irishman claimed, “who wants it? Who wants to head it? There you go”.

The Irish legend also stated that the win, which takes United within touching distance of the Villans in fifth place, could be a turning point in their season.

United will be hoping the team’s winning streak can be extended next Sunday when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton for the first time in the Premier League era.

