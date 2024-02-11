Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United will win a Premier League title before Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United have suffered a decade of turbulence since long-standing manager Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

Sir Alex walked out of Old Trafford having just secured his 13th title in 21 years – a remarkable record.

Since then, United haven’t come close to adding to those numbers and have been unable to stop the balance of power painfully shifting to their closest rivals.

Manchester City and Liverpool have shared the dominance in recent times, with other contenders believing they are now in front of United, in the queue for a league title.

Tottenham Hotspur are one of those in the chasing pack and Sir Alex was quizzed this week on who he feels is closer to the crown.

Sky Sports caught up with the legendary manager who left Sky Racing presenter, Matt Chapman, in no doubt who would be winning a title first.

'Will Spurs ever win the Premier League?' 🤔 Tottenham fan and Sky Sports Racing presenter Matt Chapman asks Sir Alex Ferguson ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Yf30kLjptt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 11, 2024

“No chance,” Sir Alex replied after Chapman cheekily suggested Spurs will be lifting the Premier League trophy before United.

This came after Sir Alex was asked whether he believed Ange Postecoglou’s side will ever win a top division title to which he replied, “No,” before sharing a laugh with Tottenham-supporting Chapman.

Fergie cited the quality of the league as the main reason behind his doubt on Spurs reaching the summit anytime soon and admitted that’s the reason United are also struggling.

“1961 was the last time they (Spurs) won it. That’s a long time and the opposition today, with the opposition today, Liverpool and Man City being so powerful in the Premier League even for United (it’s tough)” he said.

The two sides are too far behind the current top three to mount a serious challenge this season but will be hoping to launch an assault on the title next time around.

United are entering a new dawn with INEOS arriving to take control of the sporting structure at the club and Spurs are showing flashes of excellence under new-coach Postecoglou, who has breathed new life into the North Londoners.

Sir Alex hasn’t been proved wrong too many times when it comes to football and United fans will be hoping he’s got it spot on once more.

United face a huge second half of the campaign after struggling in the opening months of the season, leaving them a place below Spurs in the table as things stand.

However, with players coming back from injury, Ten Hag will be hoping he can overtake both Tottenham and Aston Villa to finish in the top four and salvage a season that is hanging by a thread.