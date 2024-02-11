Three questions that Manchester United need to answer to take three points from Aston Villa

Manchester United travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in what already feels like a “must-win” match for the Red Devils.

Recent good form has seen United catapult up to sixth place but there is still a sizeable gap between themselves and fifth placed Villa. The difference currently stands at eight points, so a draw or a loss would almost certainly condemn United to a Europa League spot already.

However, a win would see the Old Trafford side close the gap to five points and with Villa rocking recently, it could be exactly the thing to knock the wind out of the Birmingham’s sides sails in their push for Champions League football.

It is important to note that this season will most likely be different, as there is a good chance that fifth place in the Premier League will bear the fruit of a Champions League spot next season due to the competition’s expansion from 32 to 36 teams.

Here are the storylines that fans will most certainly be mulling over in the stands and pubs before the game.

Can United deal with Villa’s fine home form?

It is safe to say that this version of United are not the best travellers. Erik ten Hag’s side have only picked up 16 points from 11 away games and have only scored 13 goals in those games.

Villa, in contrast, are the third best team at home in the league and boast a home record of 2.55 points per game, having won nine from 11 encounters. They also have an impressive goal difference of +19 at Villa Park.

One glimmer of hope is that they have stuttered recently by drawing with Sheffield United and losing to Newcastle. They also came out the wrong side of a home match against Chelsea in the FA Cup on Wednesday, so perhaps their home armour is not as thick as it was.

Can United exploit Villa’s high defensive line again?

At Old Trafford on Boxing Day, United made the worst possible start, going two goals down. However, they roared back in the second half with a brace from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund’s first ever Premier League goal.

A clear tactic that United exploited that day was Aston Villa’s high line, as the rapid trio of Garnacho, Rashford and Hojlund all slipped in time and time again and could have scored numerous more than the three they did manage with high turnovers and fast break style counter attacks.

With United’s young attackers in much better form than they found themselves on Boxing Day after a productive 2024 so far, it will be interesting to see if Villa change tactic or if Ten Hag’s men can use Unai Emery side’s tactical plan to their advantage once again.

Can United cope with another Lisandro Martinez absence?

Martinez has been a huge miss for the Red Devils this season. After playing 45 games in his campaign at the club, injury has limited the Argentine to 10 matches this year and he faces at least eight weeks on the sidelines with his latest medical problem.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans have stepped up admirably this year when called upon, but not even their biggest fans could suggest they bring anything close to the passing ability that Martinez adds to United’s build up.

Nonetheless, it was Evans’ crucial goal-line block in the reverse fixture that inspired United to not go a goal down again after fighting back to 2-2 against the Villans, and gave them the platform to find a late winner.

The Peoples Person predicts that Harry Maguire will be tasked with partnering Raphael Varane in defence and he will need to be at his best to give United every possible chance of taking home a much sought-after three points on Sunday evening.